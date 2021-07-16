Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Love Island’s Danny Bibby apologises following racial slur claims

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 7.26pm
Love Island 2021 (ITV)
Love Island 2021 (ITV)

Love Island contestant Danny Bibby has apologised after he used a racial slur on social media.

The 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner, from Wigan, reportedly used the n-word in a post on Instagram in 2019 that has since been deleted.

His statement came after his father Richard defended him earlier on Friday, saying there were “no racist intentions to this post” and that it had been a “mistake” on his son’s part.

A statement from Danny, issued via ITV, said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark.

“I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all. I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.

“I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.

“I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 dating show saw Danny take Kaz Kamwi on a date.

Love Island 2021
Kaz Kamwi (Joel Anderson/ITV)

In an interview before entering the villa, he described the other male contestants as “like little sheep” and himself as an “alpha male”.

He said: “The guys need an alpha male and I feel like that’s me.

“The girls have Faye who says it how it is but the lads are all like little sheep.

“There is no way I would have sat back and let Hugo cry.”

Ahead of the return of the series, ITV published duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home and will receive training on the impact of social media and “how to handle potential negativity”, as well as training on financial management.

Among the processes detailed for all contributors on Love Island are “comprehensive psychological support”, “detailed conversations on the impact of participation on the show” and a “proactive aftercare package”, ITV said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier