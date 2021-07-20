Dionne Bromfield: Amy Winehouse documentary helped me address feelings about her

Singer Dionne Bromfield has said making a documentary about her godmother Amy Winehouse has helped her “address” the feelings she has about the star’s life and death.

Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story sees Bromfield discuss the impact the Back To Black singer had on her and also features previously unseen footage, according to MTV.

Bromfield said she had been “putting a lot of my feelings towards Amy in the back of my head”.

Amy Winehouse (Lewis Whyld/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I wanted to address a lot of the emotions I still had.

“And a lot of those emotions came because of being in the public eye.

“So I felt that the best way to address them was potentially by doing something like this, and also just showing a side of Amy that I felt hadn’t really been seen or portrayed.”

Dionne Bromfield (Ian West/PA)

Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 aged 27.

Bromfield said Winehouse’s life should teach us “just to be a bit kinder”.

“What you see in a paper or a snapshot of a picture is literally like, the tiniest thing of somebody and that people are more than what you read.”

She said she hopes the documentary shows “the real Amy that her personal friends and family knew so well”.

“Hopefully I just want people to walk away and not look at her and think: ‘Ah, what a shame.’”

She said she hopes people think “wow, what a woman she was, what a lovely, caring woman she was aside from the music or the fame”.

Amy Winehouse (Niall Carson/PA)

Bromfield said that being a similar age to Winehouse when she died “makes me realise how amazing she was and how much she actually achieved in such a short space of time”.

“Now I’m 25, if someone told me that I only have two years to live, I don’t know what I would do,” she said.

She added: “There’s so much more that she could have achieved.”

Bromfield said she hopes the documentary shows Winehouse “was more than her struggles or whatever people saw”.

She said she also hopes it makes people realise they should “celebrate people whilst they’re still here, because tomorrow’s not for granted”.

Amy Winehouse And Me: Dionne’s Story airs on MTV UK on Monday at 10pm.