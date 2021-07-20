Tempers flare in Love Island after Kaz accuses Toby of lying to her

Tempers flare in the Love Island villa after Kaz Kamwi accuses Toby Aromolaran of lying to her over his romance with Chloe Burrows.

The pair, who were coupled up in the early days of the show before Toby called things off to pursue Chloe, had experienced a tense moment on Monday’s episode in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

In the game, contestants have to choose an islander to kiss, an islander to propose to and an islander to receive a pie in the face.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday, Toby will ask Kaz why she threw a pie in his face.

💋FIRST LOOK💋 Chloe & Toby get some alone time in The Hideaway and the Islanders reveal controversial feelings in a game of Snog, Marry, Pie! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hcJBW6rSHX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 19, 2021

She replies: “You did lie to me. In bed when I said, ‘Anything extra to say?’ you were like, ‘No, no’ and then the next day you were like, ‘Oh yeah we kissed on the terrace’. That was a lie.”

When Toby questions, ‘Is that a lie?’, Kaz replies: “It was a lie. It’s not a drama.

“Obviously the thing is at the end of the day you were disrespectful, a little bit.”

However, Toby denies he disrespected the fashion blogger, saying: “If I could go back, I don’t think I have any regrets.

Toby Aromolaran (Joel Anderson/ITV)

“I don’t think I have any regrets because I told you how it was from the jump.”

Kaz tells him: “You said, if you could do everything again, you’d do it exactly how you did it. I don’t respect that. But that’s just you.

“Listen, where you are today is none of my business. I’m happy for you and Chloe to do your thing.

“However, do I feel like you could have treated me way better? 100%.”

Toby appears to have a change of heart when he tells her: “Now looking back, now from your point of view, I understand. Now you said it.”

Kaz walks away from their conversation and expresses her frustration, saying: “What the f***? You just said if you could go back, you would do things the exact same way. And now you’re saying ‘Alright, understand’.”

Later in the episode Toby recounts his conversation with Kaz to the other boys and hears Faye Winter dismissing his actions and the pair have a heated exchange across the garden.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub.