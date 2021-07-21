Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Mel Giedroyc and Dolly Alderton among nominees for female comedy writing prize

By Press Association
July 21 2021, 9.02am Updated: July 21 2021, 9.31am
TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and journalist Dolly Alderton are among the writers longlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize (Ian West/PA)
TV presenter Mel Giedroyc and journalist Dolly Alderton are among the writers longlisted for the Comedy Women in Print Prize (CWIP).

The award is billed as the only accolade recognising funny novels written by women in the UK and Ireland.

It includes both published and unpublished categories.

Mel Giedroyc has been longlisted for a literary prize recognising comedic writing from female authors (Matt Crossick/PA)

Giedroyc made the 14-strong longlist with The Best Things, while Alderton appears with Ghosts.

Also on the list are TV director Lissa Evans with V For Victory, Andi Osho with Asking For A Friend, Diksha Basu with Destination Wedding and Jesse Sutanto with Dial A For Aunties.

The unpublished comedy novel longlist features writers such as Jane Ayres with The World Is Your Lobster, Jen Fraser with The Lake House and Jo Lyons with Fools Rush In.

Joanne Harris, chairwoman of judges for the CWIP Published Novel Prize, said: “Humour is the thing that connects and reflects all of humanity; and I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in the wit and wisdom of these amazing women, and bringing their voices to the attention of a wider public.”

TV presenter Gloria Hunniford is also among the judges for the prize.

The published winner will receive £3,000 while the unpublished winner will receive a publishing contract and a £5,000 advance from HarperFiction.

– The Comedy Women in Print Prize 2021 winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Groucho Club on November 8 2021.

