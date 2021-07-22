Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / Music

Ghetts namechecks Dizzee Rascal following Mercury Prize nomination

By Press Association
July 22 2021, 2.41pm
Ghetts holding the shortlist trophy during the announcement of the shortlist for the Hyundai Mercury Prize (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Ghetts says he “manifested” his Mercury Prize nomination 18 years ago when fellow grime star Dizzee Rascal claimed the prestigious award.

The London rapper’s third album, Conflict Of Interest, features on the shortlist alongside music by singer Arlo Parks, indie band Wolf Alice, jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia and soul singer Celeste.

Speaking at the launch of the nominations, Ghetts, 36, told the PA news agency: “It’s crazy. I feel like I manifested this 18 years ago when I saw Dizzee Rascal win with Boy In Da Corner.”

That record, which includes the songs Fix Up, Look Sharp and Jus’ A Rascal, was one of the most acclaimed of 2003, and went on to win the Mercury Prize, bringing grime music its first national exposure as a genre.

Ghetts, real name Justin Clarke, told PA he had not yet called his mother to tell her the news.

He said: “I have not looked at the shortlist yet. I came out of my cab and walked in. I will be honest.

“I didn’t even get to ring my mum or anything. I need to ring her before she finds out this way.”

He also credited the success of Conflict Of Interest with his “totally fearless” approach to the recording process.

Mercury Awards nominations announcement – London
Ghetts holds the shortlist trophy at the Mercury Prize launch event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked about feeling creatively free, he said: “I always do but with this one I was even more fearless because I always say to people, people talk about conforming but they only talk about conforming to the mainstream.

“But you can also conform to the underground and your core fan base. You can get used to something and also be fearful and you think, ‘This is a bit different, I don’t want to put this out because that is not what they are used to’. That is also conforming.

“So with me on this one it was more like I am going to be totally fearless.

“There doesn’t need to be a hook. If it sounds like it is right without a hook, it is right without a hook.

“There are no rules. There are no rules at all. So that’s how we entered making Conflict Of Interest.”

The awards ceremony will take place on September 9 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

