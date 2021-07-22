Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 23rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Innovations during pandemic will change UK’s cultural landscape forever – report

By Press Association
July 23 2021, 12.05am
(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

Innovations in the cultural sector during the pandemic are “set to change the cultural landscape in the UK forever”, according to a new report.

The UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) report has made a number of recommendations as to how the sector can recover following a lengthy period of disruption caused by coronavirus.

They include ensuring global audiences have greater access to cultural institutions’ digital media platforms.

Capital FM Monster Mash Up with Voxi by Vodafone – London
(Matt Crossick/PA)

The public body said in a statement: “In March 2020, the UK’s theatres, concert halls, festivals, galleries and museums fell silent. It is testament to their resilience that they were not silent for long.

“Our cultural institutions fought back against the pandemic with innovations that are set to change the cultural landscape in the UK forever.

“From the livestreaming of ballet into our living rooms and interactive plays on Zoom, to behind-the-scenes tours of galleries, and concerts in Epic’s Fortnite, culture during the pandemic has flourished in new forms.”

The UKRI report, titled Boundless Creativity, which was created in partnership with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, recommends cultural institutions invest in technology.

It also suggests arts funding agencies should look at the impact of coronavirus on the cultural sector workforce to help support “effective interventions to reverse the labour market scarring and to bring back talent recently lost”.

2020/2021 Premier League Season Package
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden (Yui Mok/PA)

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “Throughout the pandemic the UK’s world-class cultural and creative sectors have shown how innovative and resilient they can be in the face of huge challenges, as well as how vital they are to our economy and communities.

“This important report shows how culture can use these experiences to adapt and thrive in the future, as we build back stronger.”

The UKRI Arts and Humanities Research Council executive chair Christopher Smith said: “The UK has a world-leading cultural sector and the pandemic has shown how it can continue as such on an even greater scale.”

He added the report can “deliver meaningful societal impact, from social prescribing to tackling loneliness, depression and deprivation, to healing communities and improving cohesion, resilience and prosperity across the UK”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier