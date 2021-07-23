In Pictures: Amy Winehouse – life through a lens

It has been 10 years since singer Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 following a battle with alcohol and drugs after a career that saw her feted as one of the top British singers of her generation.
Best known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, her distinctive voice carried across a range of genres including soul, R&B and jazz.
The singer-songrwriter’s debut album Frank was released in October 2003 and went platinum in the UK. The next eight years saw her scale the charts while dealing with the depths of addiction.
Across her celebrated career, Winehouse won several prestigious awards, including six Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo and three Ivor Novellos. She had three UK number one albums, and in 2007 Back To Black entered the US Billboard charts and became the highest debut for a UK female.
She was a favourite at festivals across the country, with some fans even adopting a Winehouse fancy-dress complete with cut-off jeans and towering beehive wigs.
In 2007, Winehouse married Blake Fielder-Civil, but they divorced in 2009. She also dated singer Pete Doherty and before her death was dating film director Reg Traviss.
Aside from the addiction issues, Winehouse was twice in court in the years before her death. She was arrested for allegedly punching a burlesque dancer at the Prince’s Trust Ball in 2009, but cleared of the charge. A year later she avoided jail after pleading guilty to assaulting the manager of a Milton Keynes theatre during a Christmas pantomime.
Winehouse was found dead on July 23, 2011, at her home in London, aged 27. An inquest recorded a verdict of misadventure, after paramedics found her fully clothed, with a laptop on her bed and empty bottles of vodka on the floor.
Her family set up charitable organisation the Amy Winehouse Foundation on what would have been her 28th birthday to combat drug and alcohol abuse among young people and help them overcome eating disorders or self-harm.
Winehouse was immortalised with a life-size bronze statue – complete with her trademark beehive hairdo – in Camden on what would have been her 31st birthday in 2014.