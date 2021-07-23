In Pictures: Amy Winehouse – life through a lens

It has been 10 years since singer Amy Winehouse died at the age of 27 following a battle with alcohol and drugs after a career that saw her feted as one of the top British singers of her generation.

Best known for songs including Back To Black and Rehab, her distinctive voice carried across a range of genres including soul, R&B and jazz.

The singer-songrwriter’s debut album Frank was released in October 2003 and went platinum in the UK. The next eight years saw her scale the charts while dealing with the depths of addiction.

At the Brit Awards 2004 nominations launch (Yui Mok/PA)

During her guest appearance on MTV’s TRL UK at the MTV Studios in Camden in 2004 (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Feeding lemur monkeys at Bristol Zoo in 2007 (PA)

Across her celebrated career, Winehouse won several prestigious awards, including six Grammys, a Brit, a Mobo and three Ivor Novellos. She had three UK number one albums, and in 2007 Back To Black entered the US Billboard charts and became the highest debut for a UK female.

She won the Artists’ Choice Award, during the MTV European Music Awards 2007 in Germany (Yui Mok/PA)

She won best contemporary song for Rehab at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

She was a favourite at festivals across the country, with some fans even adopting a Winehouse fancy-dress complete with cut-off jeans and towering beehive wigs.

Festival-goers dressed in Winehouse beehives at the Isle of Wight festival in 2009 (PA)

Amy Winehouse leads the celebrations on stage at the 46664 concert honouring Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday in Hyde Park, London (Ian West/PA)

With Mark Ronson on stage, during the Brit Awards 2008, after then collaborated on hit cover Valerie (PA)

In 2007, Winehouse married Blake Fielder-Civil, but they divorced in 2009. She also dated singer Pete Doherty and before her death was dating film director Reg Traviss.

With husband Blake Fielder-Civil at the 2007 MTV Movie awards in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)

On the main stage at T in the Park music festival near Kinross in Scotland in 2008 with a tribute to her then-husband in her hair (PA)

With her last boyfriend Reg Traviss at a film premiere in 2010 (PA)

Russell Brand wrote about their friendship after Winehouse died (PA)

Aside from the addiction issues, Winehouse was twice in court in the years before her death. She was arrested for allegedly punching a burlesque dancer at the Prince’s Trust Ball in 2009, but cleared of the charge. A year later she avoided jail after pleading guilty to assaulting the manager of a Milton Keynes theatre during a Christmas pantomime.

Surrounded by media as she leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court after being cleared of punching burlesque dancer Sherene Flash at the Prince’s Trust Ball in 2009 (PA)

Amy Winehouse arrives at Holborn Police Station to be questioned over an alleged assault in 2008 (PA)

Lashing out at photographers as her father Mitch Winehouse looks on, outside her Camden home in 2008 (PA)

Winehouse was found dead on July 23, 2011, at her home in London, aged 27. An inquest recorded a verdict of misadventure, after paramedics found her fully clothed, with a laptop on her bed and empty bottles of vodka on the floor.

Flowers are left by wellwishers outside the north London home of Amy Winehouse after her death in July 2011 (PA)

A display of CDs on the shelves at HMV Oxford Street a few days after Winehouse’s death (PA)

Her family set up charitable organisation the Amy Winehouse Foundation on what would have been her 28th birthday to combat drug and alcohol abuse among young people and help them overcome eating disorders or self-harm.

Winehouse was immortalised with a life-size bronze statue – complete with her trademark beehive hairdo – in Camden on what would have been her 31st birthday in 2014.

Her mother Janis Winehouse stands next to a statue of her daughter, as she makes a speech, following its unveiling on what would have been the singer’s 31st birthday in 2014 (PA)