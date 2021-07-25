Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson to join Doctor Who

Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is to join the cast of Doctor Who.

The actor will join the BBC sci-fi programme later this year.

He will play Vinder, a recurring character who will join forces with the Doctor and her companions Yaz and Dan.

Jacob Anderson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Anderson said: “The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said, ‘I don’t want to go’, I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse.

“Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled, but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool.”

Anderson has also starred in Broadchurch and Skins, and has also appeared in theatre productions including King Lear at the Young Vic and War Horse at the National Theatre.

The Doctor Who cast announcement came during an Comic-Con event.

Anderson told viewers that starring in the programme is “one of the ultimate highlights of my career”.

“It’s been an honour to play Vinder and I can’t wait for you all to see and meet him,” the actor said.

The BBC also released a trailed for the upcoming 13th series of the programme, which will air later this year.

It says the Doctor will be returning for her “biggest adventure yet”.