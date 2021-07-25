Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson to join Doctor Who

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 6.50pm Updated: July 25 2021, 7.03pm
Jacob Anderson (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Game Of Thrones star Jacob Anderson is to join the cast of Doctor Who.

The actor will join the BBC sci-fi programme later this year.

He will play Vinder, a recurring character who will join forces with the Doctor and her companions Yaz and Dan.

Game of Thrones Premiere – Belfast
Jacob Anderson (Liam McBurney/PA)

Anderson said: “The Doctor has been a part of my life forever, from watching and rewatching the serials on VHS as a kid and being terrified, to unexpectedly finding my eyes watering when the Tenth Doctor said, ‘I don’t want to go’, I always wanted to live in the Whoniverse.

“Not only has a lifelong dream of mine now been fulfilled, but to be playing a character as fun, adventurous and dynamic as Vinder is the cherry on top. This is very cool.”

Anderson has also starred in Broadchurch and Skins, and has also appeared in theatre productions including King Lear at the Young Vic and War Horse at the National Theatre.

The Doctor Who cast announcement came during an Comic-Con event.

Anderson told viewers that starring in the programme is “one of the ultimate highlights of my career”.

“It’s been an honour to play Vinder and I can’t wait for you all to see and meet him,” the actor said.

The BBC also released a trailed for the upcoming 13th series of the programme, which will air later this year.

It says the Doctor will be returning for her “biggest adventure yet”.

