Monday, July 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Couple dumped from Love Island following public vote

By Press Association
July 25 2021, 10.46pm
(ITV)
Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis have been voted off Love Island.

The couple were axed during Sunday’s episode of the ITV 2 dating show after coming last in a poll of viewers about their favourite couples.

The islanders gave them a tearful send-off after the results were revealed to the group.

Following their exit, Aaron said: “It’s obviously disappointing to leave the villa.

“I feel like that’s my family in there.

“I’ve been in since the start.

“Really happy to be leaving with Luce anyway, because obviously I can’t imagine leaving by myself.”

Lucinda added: “We have been coupled up now for a couple of days, so early days, but hopefully just the beginning.”

Sunday’s episode also saw Hugo Hammond ask Chloe Burrows whether she thinks their relationship could go anywhere.

However she rebuffed his approach, saying they are “too close” as friends to have a romantic relationship.

Toby Aromolaran also criticised Hugo during the programme over his recoupling speech earlier in the week.

Hugo had told Toby he thought some of his behaviour towards Chloe had been disrespectful.

Toby told Hugo he feels “betrayed”, adding: “You acted like I went out of my way and purposely wanted to hurt the girl.”

Sunday’s episode also saw it announced that new arrivals would be coming to the villa as Casa Amor begins.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

