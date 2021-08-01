Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rapper DuBaby cut from Lollapalooza line-up over homophobic remarks

By Press Association
August 1 2021, 7.43pm
Rapper DuBaby has been dropped from the line-up of the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago over homophobic remarks (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Rapper DaBaby was dropped from the closing line-up of the Lollapalooza festival on Sunday following crude and homophobic remarks he made last week at a Miami-area music festival.

The Grammy-nominated artist, whose name is Jonathan Kirk, had been scheduled as a closing act on the final night of the four-day music festival in downtown Chicago. Lollapalooza organizers tweeted Sunday that rapper Young Thug would perform at 9pm instead.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” organisers wrote. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

Festival organisers did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

In recent days, artists including Madonna, Questlove and Elton John have denounced remarks that DaBaby made during a performance last Sunday at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival.

While on stage, the rapper called out members of the LGBTQ community and people with HIV and AIDS. Using crude language, he asked attendees who were not gay men or people affected by HIV or AIDS to raise their phone flashlights, and he incorrectly said the disease would “make you die in two or three weeks”.

DaBaby’s representatives did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment. A person who answered the phone on Sunday at his label, South Coast Music Group, and did not give his name said: “No comment.”

The North Carolina rapper’s song “Rockstar” was one of the biggest hits of 2020 and was nominated for a Grammy Award for record of the year.

