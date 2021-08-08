Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Double dumping looms over Love Island

By Press Association
August 8 2021, 10.47pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Six Love Island contestants are at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The revelation came in Sunday’s episode of the ITV 2 programme after the public had previously been asked to vote for their favourite islanders.

Abigail Rawlings, Mary Bedford and Kaz Kamwi came in the bottom three for the girls.

Dale Mehmet, Tyler Cruickshank and Jake Cornish were the bottom three boys.

One girl and one boy will be dumped from the villa, with their fellow islanders choosing who to send home.

Earlier in the episode, Liberty Poole, who is coupled up with Jake, confronted him over a video of the villa was shown in the previous episode where he questioned if he was attracted to her.

“That clip last night, not going to lie, it did really hurt me,” Liberty said.

Jake responded: “Yeah, look, I’m sorry I said that. I can’t go back on it.”

He added: “I did want the ground to swallow me up when I saw that and I looked over and you were looking down. I felt f****** awful.”

Liberty said: “I want to squish it here and now and articulate how I felt.

“And that is how I felt; I felt s***, I felt hurt.”

Liam Reardon and Millie Court also confirmed their relationship is back on track in Sunday’s episode after Liam kissed another girl in Casa Amor.

Liam told her: “I’ve got a lot of plans and I want to do them with you.”

Millie replied: “I’m happy that we’re able to get back on track again.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares also discussed their ongoing feud.

Friday’s episode saw the pair have an explosive row after the villa was shown a clip of Teddy making flirty comments to Clarisse Juliette in Casa Amor.

Faye said: “I don’t trust people until they prove to me I can trust them.

“I’ve said that from day one and so far there’s a lot of reasons not to trust you. But you’re telling me to still trust you.”

She added: “I’d rather be done than hurt.”

Love Island continues on ITV 2 and ITV Hub at 9pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier