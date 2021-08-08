Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Lifestyle

Arts Council England celebrates its 75th anniversary

By Press Association
August 9 2021, 12.05am
Sir Nicholas Serota (Justin Tallis/PA)
Arts Council England is celebrating its 75th anniversary on Monday.

The body was created by Sir Winston Churchill’s wartime coalition government one month after VE Day before being formally granted its Royal Charter the following year in 1946.

Its creation “showed a commitment by that government to continue public investment in the nation’s creativity and culture, which has continued through successive administrations”, the organisation said in a statement.

New Tate Modern Extension
The body is responsible for distributing funds to arts organisations in an effort to promote culture.

Arts Council England chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: “The creation of the Arts Council and the model of funding which sees public investment in creativity and culture as essential to a mix which also includes philanthropy and private enterprise was a brilliant conception by a government in the middle of a war.

“Over the last 75 years, we have created a world-class creative and cultural sector.

“The anniversary is a moment to celebrate the impact of public funding of the arts on people’s lives, careers, and communities over this period.

“The principle of using public funds to stimulate creativity, culture and the arts was a bold innovation and has formed a blueprint for the creation of other arts councils across the world.”

Arts Council England has evolved from funding 46 organisations in 1946 to “several thousand” today, the organisation said.

Economist John Maynard Keynes served as its first chair and described its mission as “to give courage, confidence and opportunity” with “enjoyment being its first aim”.

