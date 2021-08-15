Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rappers Digga D and ArrDee on course to be highest new singles chart entry

By Press Association
August 15 2021, 7.02pm
Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

Rappers Digga D and ArrDee are on course to be the highest new entry of the week in the UK singles chart.

They currently sit sixth in the Official Charts Company provisional rankings with their song Wasted.

The track samples the 2007 garage hit Heartbroken by T2 and Jodie Aysha.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber (Yui Mok/PA)

Ed Sheeran is set to hold on to top spot in the singles chart with Bad Habits.

He is on course to extend the song’s reign at the top of the chart to eight weeks.

Stay by Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi is second, followed by Jonasu’s Black Magic.

Billie Eilish’s song Happier Than Ever currently sits fifth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

