Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 21st 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

The Killers claim seventh chart victory with Pressure Machine

By Press Association
August 20 2021, 6.02pm
The Killers (David Jensen/PA)
The Killers (David Jensen/PA)

The Killers claimed their seventh number one in the UK albums charts as Pressure Machine rocketed straight to the top spot.

The US band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, have previously enjoyed success with their 2005 debut Hot Fuss, and subsequent offerings Sam’s Town, Day & Age, Battle Born, Wonderful Wonderful and 2020’s Imploding The Mirage.

Scoring a seventh chart-topper gives them an official UK chart record for an international act.

The group dethroned grime star Dave and his record We’re All Alone In This Together, which falls to four, while Olivia Rodrigo’s juggernaut Sour is back up to number two, according to the Official Charts Company.

Jungle’s Loving In Stereo enters the chart at three, while Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever slips down to five.

Pressure Machine picked up 25,000 chart sales this week, 84% of which was physical sales, including 5,400 on vinyl, making it the top-selling record on wax this week.

Following the news that Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming album = is due to be released later this year, his 2017 album Divide re-enters the top 10 in the 10th spot.

Over in the singles chart, Sheeran claims his eighth week at number one with Bad Habits.

The track has enjoyed a boost thanks to the release of a drill version featuring rappers Tion Wayne and Central Cee, remixed by London-based producer Fumez The Engineer.

The song now matches Sheeran’s run at the top of the singles charts with his Justin Bieber collaboration I Don’t Care in 2019.

Bieber holds steady at number two with Stay, his track with Kid Laroi, while Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember climbs to number three, becoming Guetta’s third top three hit of 2021.

Jonasu take fourth place with Black Magic, while Eilish is at five with the single Happier Than Ever.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]