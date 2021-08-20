The Killers claim seventh chart victory with Pressure Machine

The Killers claimed their seventh number one in the UK albums charts as Pressure Machine rocketed straight to the top spot.

The US band, fronted by Brandon Flowers, have previously enjoyed success with their 2005 debut Hot Fuss, and subsequent offerings Sam’s Town, Day & Age, Battle Born, Wonderful Wonderful and 2020’s Imploding The Mirage.

Scoring a seventh chart-topper gives them an official UK chart record for an international act.

The group dethroned grime star Dave and his record We’re All Alone In This Together, which falls to four, while Olivia Rodrigo’s juggernaut Sour is back up to number two, according to the Official Charts Company.

Jungle’s Loving In Stereo enters the chart at three, while Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever slips down to five.

Pressure Machine picked up 25,000 chart sales this week, 84% of which was physical sales, including 5,400 on vinyl, making it the top-selling record on wax this week.

Following the news that Ed Sheeran’s forthcoming album = is due to be released later this year, his 2017 album Divide re-enters the top 10 in the 10th spot.

Over in the singles chart, Sheeran claims his eighth week at number one with Bad Habits.

The track has enjoyed a boost thanks to the release of a drill version featuring rappers Tion Wayne and Central Cee, remixed by London-based producer Fumez The Engineer.

The song now matches Sheeran’s run at the top of the singles charts with his Justin Bieber collaboration I Don’t Care in 2019.

Bieber holds steady at number two with Stay, his track with Kid Laroi, while Becky Hill & David Guetta’s Remember climbs to number three, becoming Guetta’s third top three hit of 2021.

Jonasu take fourth place with Black Magic, while Eilish is at five with the single Happier Than Ever.