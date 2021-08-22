Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sophie Anderton describes wedding as ‘happiest day of my life’

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 12.03am
Sophie Anderton (Ian West/PA)
Sophie Anderton has described her wedding to Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz “Kaz” Balinski-Jundzill as “the happiest day of my life”.

The model 44, who found fame as the face of Gossard bras in the 1990s, tied the knot in Ireland on August 5 after the couple postponed their wedding three times due to the pandemic.

Anderton, who wore an ivory lace wedding gown designed by Irish couturier Helen Cody, told Hello! magazine: “Love comes into your life when you’re not looking for it.

“I’ve waited all my life to meet the person I wanted to marry. Although I’ve loved, I’ve never been in love until now.”

She added: “It was the happiest day of my life.

“I never thought marriage was on the cards for me – in fact my nickname was the runaway bride –  but Kaz kept telling me it would suit me, and he was right.”

The couple had a civil ceremony in the village of Laragh, with Balinski-Jundzill’s daughter, Charlie’s Angels star Ella Balinska, acting as ring bearer.

The ceremony was followed by a wedding reception at their family home, Glendalough House.

Balinski-Jundzill, 53 – who works in the extractive oil industry, said: “When I saw Sophie, I was in such awe of her that I had to keep looking away to stop myself from crying.”

