Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 24th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

Paul McCartney’s new book to contain previously unseen Beatles lyrics

By Press Association
August 23 2021, 7.46pm
Sir Paul McCartney’s new book will contain the lyrics to an unreleased Beatles song (Mary McCartney/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney’s new book will contain the lyrics to an unreleased Beatles song (Mary McCartney/PA)

Sir Paul McCartney is to include the previously unseen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song in his forthcoming book.

Titled The Lyrics, the collection will feature 154 songs from across his six-decade career in the Beatles, Wings and as a solo artist, such as Hey Jude, Blackbird, Penny Lane, Band On The Run, Live And Let Die and more.

Also included will be the words to Tell Me Who He Is, after the handwritten lyrics to the lost song dating back to the early 1960s were discovered in one of Sir Paul’s notebooks.

Sir Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrcis to Band on the Run (Allen Lane/PA)

The Fab Four released a string of albums during that period, including their 1963 debut, Please Please Me, 1964’s A Hard Day’s Night and the more experimental Rubber Soul in 1965.

The Lyrics will also feature unseen personal photographs, drafts and drawings from Sir Paul’s personal archive, with each song accompanied by a commentary offering insight into his creative process.

It is edited and introduced by the Pulitzer Prize-winning Irish poet, Paul Muldoon.

The release will also be accompanied by a display at the British Library featuring material from the book including Sir Paul’s handwritten lyrics.

The display in the library’s entrance hall will celebrate “one of the world’s most successful songwriters and performers”, according to organisers.

Writing in the foreword to the book, Sir Paul says: “More often than I can count, I’ve been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right.

“The one thing I’ve always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs.

“I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks.

“What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I’ve learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life.”

The Lyrics is published on November 2 by Allen Lane.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier