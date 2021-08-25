Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Gavin And Stacey stars to reunite for one-off marriage comedy

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 2.57pm Updated: August 25 2021, 5.19pm
Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon (Ian West/PA)
Gavin And Stacey stars Ruth Jones and Rob Brydon are to reunite for a one-off comedy on BBC One.

The 35-minute special, titled Gaynor And Ray, will follow the titular Davies from Cardiff, two 50-something newlyweds, as they embark on their honeymoon in the Scottish Highlands.

Both have decided to marry for a second time despite meeting only six months ago and there are many things they do not know about each other’s pasts.

Graham Norton Show – London
Ruth Jones (David Parry/PA)

Gaynor’s first marriage ended when she discovered her husband had been repeatedly unfaithful, while Ray was deemed “impossible to live with” by his ex-wife.

Close friends Jones, who played Nessa Jenkins in Gavin and Stacey, and Brydon, who played the eccentric Uncle Bryn, will star opposite each other in the lead roles.

The episode, which was announced during the Edinburgh TV Festival, is created and written by Jones and her husband David Peet and is the latest special to emerge from the Comedy Playhouse initiative, an anthology series of one-off sitcoms that has led to the commissioning of series including King Gary and Mister Winner.

Graham Norton Show – London
Rob Brydon (David Parry/PA)

Writer-creators Peet and Jones said: “We’re delighted to watch Gaynor And Ray come to life on screen.

“Through them we get to see the male and female take on life and relationships as well as the nonsense in the day-to-day.”

Gregor Sharp, commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “Ruth and David’s portrait of the ups and downs of a new relationship is full of warmth, wit and wisdom and is brilliantly performed by the laugh-out-loud combination of Ruth and Rob, a match made in comedy heaven.

“We can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Gaynor And Ray was filmed on location in the North West Scottish Highlands and South Wales.

Further casting and broadcast details will be announced in due course.

