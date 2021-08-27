Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ed Balls reveals who could be the ‘dark horse’ of this year’s Strictly

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 9.35am
Ed Balls reckons Dan Walker could be the star of this year’s Strictly (PA)
Former Labour MP Ed Balls has labelled BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker one of the “dark horses” for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Balls, who left politics in 2015, was part of the celebrity line-up for the BBC One series in 2016 and performed a show-stopping routine to Gangnam Style with partner Katya Jones.

Other contestants singled out by Balls from this year’s celebrity line-up include TV presenter and influencer Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay and former rugby player Ugo Monye.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Dan Walker is among the Strictly line-up this year (BBC/PA)

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Balls said: “I think of myself as a retired former professional dancer.

“And of course, dancing the tour. I played the O2 and the arenas of Britain, as well as on the Saturday night show, but it was really fun.”

He said of this year’s line-up: “I think this is kind of (an) interesting year. There’s lots and lots of people who could be really good.

“I think Dan Walker’s a dark horse. Ugo Monye, we know rugby players have been really good in the past. I reckon Tilly Ramsay could be a star.”

Nineteen-year-old Ramsay, the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, has amassed a following of more than 9.5 million on TikTok, where she regularly posts videos with her father.

Monye, who has played for England and Harlequins, said previously of signing up for the dancing series: “My two beautiful daughters never had a chance to see me on the rugby pitch, so to know they can watch me waltzing and twirling every week is really special to me.

“I love an outfit at the best of times, so bring on the sequins.”

Balls, who is married to Labour MP Yvette Cooper, also spoke about his latest venture, a memoir called Appetite which is interspersed with recipes around which he bases anecdotes in the book.

In February this year he was crowned the winner of BBC’s Celebrity Best Home Cook and dedicated his win to his mother Carolyn, who has dementia.

The upcoming series of Strictly will see professional dancer Anton Du Beke sit on the judging panel in place of Bruno Tonioli, who is a judge on US series Dancing With The Stars and unable to take part due to travel uncertainty around the pandemic.

