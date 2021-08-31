Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

YouTube star Zoe Sugg shares baby news

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 7.02pm
YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she has become a mother for the first time (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
YouTube star Zoe Sugg has announced she has become a mother for the first time.

The author, also known as Zoella, welcomed daughter Ottilie Rue Deyes on Sunday, she announced on Instagram.

It is the first child for Sugg, 31, and boyfriend Alfie Deyes, 27.

She shared a picture of the newborn with her more than nine million Instagram followers, showing the baby in a light blue onesie and with a burnt orange bow around her head.

Sugg captioned the post: “She’s here! Meet Ottilie Rue Deyes 29/08/21.”

Deyes, also a social media star, shared a picture of the new arrival on his Instagram account.

Sugg first announced she was pregnant in March, telling fans she was due in September.

She posted a video featuring footage of her ultrasound scan and a shot of her showing off her baby bump in the mirror of her walk-in wardrobe.

Sugg and Deyes have been in a relationship since 2012 and Sugg first revealed they were dating in a blog post the following year.

Sugg, the older sister of fellow YouTuber and Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg, found fame aged 19 with her fashion, beauty and lifestyle blog and YouTube channel, which currently has more than 11 million subscribers.

