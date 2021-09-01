Celeste and Jon Batiste among Jazz FM Awards nominees

Chart-topping singer Celeste and Oscar-winning soul artist Jon Batiste are among the nominees at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards.

The annual ceremony recognises stars who have made a significant impact on the genre, according to organisers, and will celebrate the jazz community’s creativity during the pandemic.

American-British star Celeste, 27, is up for vocalist of the year alongside neo-soul singer-songwriter Ego Ella May and British-Italian singer Georgia Mancio.

Chart-topping singer Celeste is among the nominees at the Jazz FM Awards (Ian West/PA)

Batiste, an Oscar-winner for his work on the music for Pixar’s animated film Soul, is nominated for soul act of the year and is up against May and British star Omar.

Eric Bibb, Marcus Bonfanti and Ruthie Foster are the nominees for blues act of the year while Jas Kayser, Nathaniel Cross and Secret Night Gang are up for breakthrough act.

International jazz act of the year nominees are Christian McBride, Gary Bartz and Maria Schneider.

In the public vote categories, Batiste is up for album of the year for WE ARE, alongside Fergus McCreadie (Cairn), Floating Points, London Symphony Orchestra and Pharoah Sanders (Promises), Matthew Halsall (Salute To The Sun), Nubya Garcia (SOURCE) and Sault (Untitled (Black Is)).

The UK jazz act of the year nominees are McCreadie, Archipelago and Emma-Jean Thackray.

The recipients of the special award categories – lifetime achievement award, gold award and impact award – are yet to be announced.

Jazz FM content director Nick Pitts said: “We are of course delighted that the Jazz FM Awards will return in 2021 to celebrate the incredible level of innovation, creativity and joy that the global jazz community has to offer.

“Jazz has provided a lifeline for so many of us over the last year and a half and we look forward to bringing everyone together again for what is sure to be a very special occasion.”

The Jazz FM Awards 2021 with PPL and PRS for Music will take place at Under The Bridge in London on October 28.