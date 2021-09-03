Alexandra Burke reveals impact of appearing on Celebrity SAS

Alexandra Burke has said competing on the upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins gave her self-worth and helped her understand her purpose in life.

She is among the 12 celebrity recruits being put through their paces by chief instructor Ant Middleton and his team on the Channel 4 series.

The singer, 33, praised the show and described it as the “most life-changing experience”.

When asked whether she felt she had to prove anything during the course, Burke said: “No. I only used this course to do something for me.

“It definitely gave me my self-worth and made me realise how much I am worth.

“It was the most life-changing experience to understand what your worth is and to understand that you have a purpose.”

She said she is a fan of the show but her busy schedule had previously prevented her from taking part, but the lockdown break finally allowed her the opportunity to go on the endurance programme.

Burke, who won the fifth season of The X Factor in 2008, added: “My goodness, it was probably the best decision I’ve ever made in my whole entire life, because I wanted to do something for me.

“Everything I do is always been based on either doing it for my family or doing it for someone else, my fans or whoever.

“This was the first time where I feel really selfish, even just saying it and it doesn’t sound like me, it’s not me to say that I would just do things for myself, but this is the first time where I said, I’m going to do this for me. Not for anyone else, it’s to make myself proud to see how far I could push myself.

“And it’s honestly the best decision I ever made.”

Other famous faces joining Burke for the series of challenges in the Scottish Inner Hebrides include TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson, former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell.

Also being put through their paces will be former Love Island contestant Wes Nelson, TV presenter Ore Oduba former footballer Kieron Dyer and Loose Women star Saira Khan.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sundays at 9pm on Channel 4.