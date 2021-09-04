Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novelist Hilary Mantel: I hope to become a European again

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 6.02am
Dame Hilary Mantel (Yui Mok/PA)
Dame Hilary Mantel (Yui Mok/PA)

Novelist Dame Hilary Mantel has said she hopes to gain Irish citizenship, leave the country and become “a European again”.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Wolf Hall writer said she “might breathe easier in a republic” and “may be able to arrange it”.

Dame Hilary said the popularity of the monarchy “baffles” her.

Hilary Mantel book reading
(Ian West/PA)

“I don’t want to think that people are naturally slavish, and actually enjoy inequality, though I understand that they prefer change to continuity,” she said.

“I might breathe easier in a republic, and may be able to arrange it.

“I hope to loop back into my family story and become an Irish citizen.

“Our projected move has been held back by Covid, but much as I love where I live now, in the West Country, by the sea, I feel the need to be packing my bags, and to become a European again.”

Booker Prize winner Dame Hilary, 69, who grew up in Derbyshire, said she has been strongly influenced by her Irish ancestry.

“My parents were both born in England, but the generation that shaped me was the one before that, and I was conscious of belonging to an Irish family,” she said.

Wolf Hall Bringing Up The Bodies Press Launch
(Yui Mok/PA)

“We were northern, working-class and Catholic, and to me, Englishness was Protestant and southern, and owned by people with more money.

“So when I began writing I imagined myself as a provincial writer, in the good sense, and as a European writer, rather than an English writer.”

Dame Hilary also described the United Kingdom as “an artificial and precarious construct”.

“It’s not holy, and it’s not even old. As a child I learned nothing about the history of other parts of these islands,” she said.

“Wales and Scotland were only mentioned when the English were fighting battles there; they were destined to be conquered, and added on to the more important territory, their complex histories dwindling into childish narratives consumed by tourists.

“I have always been alive to the way that the word ‘England’ is used to include the other nations, a habit that says everything about underlying attitudes.”

