Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Liam Reardon comes face to face with Lillie Haynes during Love Island reunion

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 10.04pm Updated: September 5 2021, 11.52pm
(ITV)
(ITV)

Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon were confronted with Lillie Haynes during The Reunion episode.

During his time in rival villa Casa Amor, Liam was unfaithful to Millie with Lillie, prompting them to nearly split, but they went on to win the show and split the £50,000 prize money.

The trio came together during Sunday night’s special and faced questions from host Laura Whitmore.

After watching the scenes back, Millie said: “It does feel like a really long time ago. It’s not nice to watch. I’ve already lived it once. I don’t want to live it again.”

Lillie confirmed she had spoken to Millie since the show ended.

Asked how she was, Lillie replied: “I feel great. I have loved watching this whole thing. I don’t even feel part of it at all.

“I think when you watch them together you can see how well suited they are. They are a picture perfect couple as well. It was too good to be separated.”

Liam told Lillie: “What’s happened has happened. You are a nice person, I am a nice person. We can be friends at least…”

The interview also saw Lillie remain tight-lipped when asked about press photos appearing to show her with footballer Jack Grealish.

Former islander Hugo Hammond was joined by four female contestants whose advances he rejected during his time on the show, including Sharon Gaffka and Abigail Rawlings.

He said: “I’ll say it again, I left with no regrets. I was just being me.”

Jake Cornish missed the show because of illness but viewers saw him reunited with ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole in a pre-recorded segment.

The pair opted to walk out of the villa in the final week of the show after splitting.

During their reunion, Liberty accused Jake of only having video called her once since leaving the villa.

“It’s hard. Obviously I still have feelings for you,” she said.

“I just feel like there hasn’t been an effort to make it work properly.”

Finalists Teddy Soares and Faye Winter also addressed their explosive argument on the show which prompted nearly 25,000 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

After watching back footage of the evening, Faye admitted: “I would have been complaining about it too. Not my finest moment.”

Teddy added: “We’ve moved on so far from it.”

Viewers also saw scenes from finalists Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank’s first date and him asking her to be his girlfriend.

