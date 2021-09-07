Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Michaela Coel explains why she turned down million-dollar deal from Netflix

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 1.57pm
Michaela Coel (Ian West/PA)
Michaela Coel has said people thought she was “disturbed” when she turned down a million-dollar deal from Netflix for her groundbreaking series I May Destroy You, but she wanted to “say no to being exploited”.

The TV star, who created, wrote and starred in the drama exploring sexual consent, and directed some of the episodes, ended up partnering with HBO and the BBC on the series, which went on to win two Baftas.

Discussing the decision to turn down such a huge pay day because she would not be allowed to own the copyright of her work, Coel told BBC Radio 4’s Women’s Hour: “I don’t remember feeling like people found me difficult, I remember feeling like people found me disturbed.

Michaela Coel won two Baftas for I May Destroy You (Yui Mok/PA)

“So it was almost like: ‘She’s a crazy woman’ – that’s the other one, she’s either difficult or she’s crazy – to the point where I began to think I was crazy or unnecessarily paranoid.

“At that stage it’s hard to say to people: ‘Trust your gut and follow your instinct,’ because it’s not a very useful sentence all the time, but that is what I did in that situation and I’m very glad I did, because in the end I wasn’t a crazy woman that was acting wild and disturbed and unhinged.

“I was right to observe the industry and observe there was a lack of transparency because there was an exploitation occurring, and if I didn’t press on despite being seen as crazy and paranoid and unhinged, I wouldn’t have got to that truth and I wouldn’t have ended up saying no to being exploited and I would not have have had the space to yes to employers who were not exploiting me, who were willing to collaborate with me and listen to me and treat me as an equal.

“I had to say no to the former to make space for the latter.”

Agreeing that is was a “cool situation” to turn down one million dollars, Coel said: “It’s a cool situation and it’s even cooler if you realise that you don’t need a million dollars.

“I was living at that time in a house share with lovely Ash, my housemate, and I had enough food to eat. I did not need a million dollars, which means I can make the decision whether I take that or not.

“What is behind that million dollars? When you can say no to a million dollars because you realise you do have enough, even if it’s not lots, that is awesome.”

A representative for Netflix has been contacted for comment.

