Holly Willoughby shares NTAs throwback ahead of 2021 ceremony

Holly Willoughby has reminisced about presenting This Morning after a night of revelry at the National Television Awards, ahead of the 2021 ceremony.

In 2016 the TV star and co-host Phillip Schofield turned up to present the daytime programme still clad in their NTAs outfits, having partied through the night.

The pair giggled through the onset of a hangover during the live broadcast, looking slightly dishevelled but delighted, after winning the Live Magazine Show gong.

Willoughby shared a throwback photo of herself and Schofield slumped on the sofa, still in their red carpet outfits, and wrote: “Happy NTA Day…”

This year Willoughby is nominated for the best presenter prize, in the same category as Piers Morgan and Ant and Dec, as well as Alison Hammond and Bradley Walsh.

Geordie duo Ant and Dec have won best TV presenter for 19 years in a row but Morgan has set his sights on dethroning them.

Morgan was nominated following a turbulent first half of 2021, which saw him depart Good Morning Britain over incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

The annual ceremony is taking place in London on Thursday, with comedian Joel Dommett on hosting duties.

All three stars of Line Of Duty are vying for the drama performance prize.

Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all in the running, alongside Olly Alexander for Aids crisis series It’s A Sin and David Tennant for Des, a drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Des and It’s A Sin are also nominated for the best new drama prize, alongside period romp Bridgerton and the hit adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People.

Line Of Duty, Call The Midwife, Unforgotten and lavish royal series The Crown have been nominated for the returning drama gong.

Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, a documentary about the late Love Island presenter, is up for the factual prize.

The NTAs will be broadcast on ITV at 7.30pm from London’s O2 Arena.