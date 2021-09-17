Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Strictly’s John Whaite: Same-sex role models will give kids hope for the future

By Press Association
September 17 2021, 10.29am
John Whaite (BBC/PA)
John Whaite (BBC/PA)

John Whaite has said he hopes having same-sex role models on Strictly Come Dancing will give children watching the show “a little bit of hope for the future”.

The former Great British Bake Off winner follows in the footsteps of boxer Nicola Adams, who last year danced in the first same-sex partnership with professional Katya Jones.

The 32-year-old said the reaction to him being in the first all-male partnership on the dancing competition has been “so positive” and hopes it will “break down that notion of toxic masculinity”.

He said: “The reaction has been so positive.

“Because I’m doing the first all-male partnership, I genuinely did think that I was going to receive a fair bit of hate because you do as a gay man, you get a lot of hate.

“You grow up and learn to deal with it, you shouldn’t have to, but we do.

“But I can honestly say I haven’t had a single message of negativity.

“When I was talking to Matt Lucas on the Radio 2 Breakfast show, I realised how important a step forward this is.

“Little kids who watch the show, to have same-sex role models will give them a little bit of hope for the future and it won’t make them grow up with the same shame that I grew up with and Matt Lucas grew up with.

“But also it’s not just about queer people, it’s about everyone, straight or gay.

“I hope that this is going to break down that notion of toxic masculinity, especially in Britain.

“If you look at Europe, people are much more intimate with each other.”

The TV baker said he did initially worry about the added pressure of the role but he now thinks “it’s only about the dancing”.

He added: “The message that I’m conveying to queer people around the world is my message, but I convey that if I do an Instagram post, if I get up and make the bed, I do that as a proud gay person.

“But for me, the show is only about the dancing and I want people to vote for me if they think I’m good, not because I’m in a male-male relationship.”

Whaite speculated that he believes his partner might be Johannes Radebe, Graziano Di Prima, Aljaz Skorjanec or Kai Widdrington.

However, he admitted he hoped it was Radebe as he is also an openly gay man and thinks it would be a “very powerful message for him” too, but said he would be happy to dance with anyone.

When asked his thoughts on facing another panel of judges, he added: “I’ll be fine with the criticism because I see it as learning.

“I’ve never seen the judges being particularly personal or unfair and if I can survive Paul Hollywood, I can survive Craig Revel Horwood!”

– Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on September 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier