Courteney Cox poses for pictures with fans at Isle of Wight festival

Friends star Courteney Cox has been pictured at the Isle of Wight festival taking selfies with fans.

The actress, who played Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom, attended the music event with her partner Johnny McDaid, the keyboard and guitar player in Snow Patrol, who are Saturday night’s headliners.

Ahead of the set, the 57-year-old posed for selfies with revellers and festival staff.

(David Rutherford/The Isle of Wight Festival 2021/PA)

Earlier in the week, she posted a picture of herself and McDaid, 45, on Instagram in which she held an “access all areas” pass for the band.

The couple were introduced by Ed Sheeran and began a relationship in 2013, becoming engaged but later breaking off their engagement while remaining a couple.

Cox was previously married to her Scream co-star David Arquette for 14 years and the pair share a 17-year-old daughter, Coco.

(David Rutherford/The Isle of Wight Festival 2021/PA)

Duran Duran are due to close the festival on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ronan Keating delivered a surprise set at The Old Mout stage, performing Life Is A Rollercoaster and Sir Van Morrison’s Brown Eyed Girl.

The Script, Supergrass, Imelda May and Razorlight also feature on the line-up.