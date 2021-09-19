Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunday, September 19th 2021
Entertainment / Music

Adele appears to confirm new romance

By Press Association
September 19 2021, 11.07am
Adele (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Adele has appeared to confirm her romance with American sports agent Rich Paul.

The chart-topping singer, 33, shared a photo on Instagram showing them posing together in a photobooth and captioned the image with a love heart emoji.

The post had been liked more than 1.5 million times within an hour.

London-born Adele and Paul, based in Cleveland, Ohio, have been linked in recent months.

He is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

She has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

The pop superstar has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Adele’s fourth album was reportedly due to be released last year but was delayed by the pandemic.

