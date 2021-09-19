Adele appears to confirm new romance

Adele has appeared to confirm her romance with American sports agent Rich Paul.

The chart-topping singer, 33, shared a photo on Instagram showing them posing together in a photobooth and captioned the image with a love heart emoji.

The post had been liked more than 1.5 million times within an hour.

London-born Adele and Paul, based in Cleveland, Ohio, have been linked in recent months.

He is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Adele, who headlined Glastonbury festival in 2016, announced her split from charity boss Simon Konecki in April 2019.

Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

She has also made headlines for her weight loss, sharing pictures on social media of her slimmer figure while living in the US.

The pop superstar has not released an album since 2015’s 25 but she has confirmed she is working on a new record.

Adele’s fourth album was reportedly due to be released last year but was delayed by the pandemic.