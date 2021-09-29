Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

CBeebies announces 2021 Christmas show

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 1.24pm
The CBeebies Prom at the Royal Albert Hall (Guy Levy/PA)
The CBeebies Prom at the Royal Albert Hall (Guy Levy/PA)

CBeebies has announced The Night Before Christmas as its Christmas show for 2021

The festive performance will be recorded at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in October, in front of a local audience, and will air on the BBC children’s channel on Saturday December 11.

According to the broadcaster, the show will feature “festive music, stunning dance performances and a star cast of CBeebies presenters and on-screen talent”.

The story will follow the adventures of Holly and her brother Jack on Christmas Eve as they send their wishes to Father Christmas.

However, their wishes are stolen by the mischievous Wish Taker, prompting Holly to set off in search of them in a bid to ensure they arrive to Father Christmas in time for Christmas day.

The CBeebies Christmas show was written by Nathan Cockerhill and composers Banks and Wag have provided the music.

It will also air in cinemas across the UK and Ireland with additional content.

