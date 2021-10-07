Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle

Kristen Stewart says Diana film Spencer is act of ‘love and admiration’

By Press Association
October 7 2021, 7.52pm Updated: October 7 2021, 9.55pm
Kristen Stewart arrives for the UK premiere of Spencer (Ian West/PA)
Kristen Stewart arrives for the UK premiere of Spencer (Ian West/PA)

Kristen Stewart has said she was conscious that her new film about Diana, Princess of Wales not be exploitative and that the project comes from “a genuinely careful and considerate place”.

The eagerly anticipated movie Spencer was unveiled in the UK with a premiere at the BFI London Film Festival and the Twilight actress, 31, said: “I hope she’s watching.”

She plays the princess in the film, which is set over three days at Christmas at Sandringham, after the royal marriage has collapsed.

Directed by the Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain, the film shows Diana bracing herself to face the royal family over the festive period.

Arriving at the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Stewart said she was mindful that it not exploit the legacy of the late princess.

She told the PA news agency: “People have taken from her for a long time. I think she was a generous person, that’s what I feel from her.

Spencer UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Kristen Stewart (Ian West/PA)

“Our first step into this always was with love and admiration, and if we didn’t love her we wouldn’t have made the movie.

“So, it comes from a genuinely careful and considerate place, and we’re lucky to have had the opportunity.”

Stewart said she also wanted to inject moments of joy into her portrayal of Diana, adding: “The only way to do this correctly, which wasn’t actually ultimately the goal, would be to feel her light.

“I think my biggest takeaway was even when she feels at her lowest moments, and she feels sort of at odds with the world that she’s interacting with, there still is something kind of exploding out the centre of it.

“And without that, you wouldn’t have been true to her.”

The star admitted it was “a little nerve racking” to unveil the film in Diana’s native London but added: “I hope everyone’s happy with it.

“Sometimes you kind of have to cancel out the noise and just have your own fantasy. I hope she’s watching.”

Spencer UK premiere – BFI London Film Festival 2021
Kristen Stewart with Jacki Nielen and Freddie Spry, who play the young princes (Ian West/PA)

The film has already generated significant awards buzz for Stewart, who is now thought to be a likely contender for an Oscar.

Reflecting on how that feels, the actress said: “I’ve never had that before, it’s awesome.

“I love that it’s in relation to something I feel so good about.”

Spencer will be released in UK cinemas on November 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]