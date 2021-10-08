Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maisie Smith has filmed final scenes on EastEnders

By Press Association
October 8 2021, 7.48pm
Maisie Smith (Ian West/PA)
Maisie Smith (Ian West/PA)

Maisie Smith has filmed her final scenes for EastEnders, the BBC has announced.

The actress, 20, who plays Tiffany Butcher, joined the programme in 2008 at the age of six.

Her character will leave Walford towards the end of the year, according to a statement.

British Soap Awards 2018 – London
Maisie Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

Tiffany will have a dramatic final few months, with the breakdown of her relationship with husband Keegan and the return of her brother Liam.

She filmed her final scenes for the soap on Friday.

Smith said: “It’s time to say farewell to Tiff!

“I’ve grown up on EastEnders since 2008 and have learnt from the best over the past 13 years.

“I’m very excited for my next challenge and thank the BBC for the opportunity they gave me as a six-year-old.”

Smith’s character, who is the daughter of Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), left the programme in 2014 before reprising her role in the soap in 2017.

EastEnders
Maisie Smith (Jack Barnes/BBC)

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, said: “We are all very sad to see Maisie leave.

“She’s been a wonderful company member during her time at EastEnders and it’s been a privilege to see her blossom into the star she is.

“She has created an iconic character in Tiff and the door is always open to her return.

“We wish her all the very best for her future projects.”

Last year Smith starred in Strictly Come Dancing, reaching the final with her partner Gorka Marquez.

