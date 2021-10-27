Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lion sculptures by Ronnie Wood and John Cleese to go under the hammer

By Press Association
October 28 2021, 12.03am
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood with the lion he designed (Joshua Bratt/PA)
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood with the lion he designed (Joshua Bratt/PA)

Lion sculptures created by stars including Ronnie Wood, John Cleese and Noel Fielding are to be auctioned for charity.

The colourfully-decorated sculptures are being sold in aid of UK conservation charity Tusk, which has the Duke of Cambridge as its patron.

The life-sized lion sculptures were previously displayed around the world as part of a global art installation called the Tusk Lion Trial.

Tusk Lion trail
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally with daughters Gracie and Alice , alongside artists Gavin Turk, David Mach and Hannah Shergold during the launch of the Tusk Lion Trail (Joshua Bratt/PA)

They were displayed in Nairobi, Wellington, Sydney, New York, London, Edinburgh and Bristol.

In addition to actors Cleese and Fielding and Rolling Stones guitarist Wood, Gavin And Stacey star Matthew Horne and Dire Straits bassist John Illsley also created sculptures for the exhibition.

Others were designed by artists including Hannah Shergold, Ray Richardson and Adrian Wiszniewski.

A total of 32 lions will go under the hammer.

Tusk Lion trail
The lion statue designed by John Cleese and Jen Wade (Joshua Bratt/PA)

Tusk previously raised £750,000 with its Rhino Trail in 2018.

The charity says its mission is to “amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa”.

The exhibition will take place at 9pm on November 10 on the online platform Artsy.

