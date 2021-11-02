Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Brian May’s charity calls for ‘immediate action’ on climate change at Cop26

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 3.04pm
Brian May (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Brian May (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Brian May’s animal welfare charity has called for “immediate action” against climate change from world leaders at the Cop26 environmental summit.

The organisation, the Save Me Trust, which was founded by the Queen guitarist, has released a six-minute animated campaign video which depicts the destruction of natural animal habitats.

Kangaroos, wolves, rhinos, bears, monkeys and whales are shown being displaced by human activity in the film, which was created by students from five continents with the help of director Matteo Valenti.

A statement from the Save Me Trust said our “precious planet” is facing “devastation”.

It added: “On a 24-hour clock, humans arrived here at just two seconds to midnight, yet we have unleashed immense damage and destruction on the natural world.

“Advancing our needs has pushed mother nature to the brink.”

It added: “World leaders are meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference 2021 (Cop26) and it is essential they take heed and take actions now.

“No ifs, no buts, we are at a tipping point that we cannot ignore!

“The world is watching Cop26 for immediate action and solutions today our Government must deliver.”

National Prince’s Trust Awards 2019
Brian May (Ian West/PA)

May, 74, founded the Save Me Trust in 2010 with environmental campaigner Anne Brummer.

The organisation aims to give “wild animals a voice”, according to its website.

May has frequently campaigned on environmental and animal welfare issues including hedgehog conservation, the badger cull and fox hunting.

The Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow is bringing together world leaders to discuss commitments aimed at helping reduce climate change.

