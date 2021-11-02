Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Routines revealed ahead of next instalment of Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
November 2 2021, 4.26pm
Katya Jones and Adam Peaty (Keiron McCarron/BBC)
Katya Jones and Adam Peaty (Keiron McCarron/BBC)

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty will be looking to recover from last week’s Strictly Come Dancing dance-off by performing a jive on Saturday.

Alongside professional partner Katya Jones he will perform the routine to Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers song Little Bitty Pretty One.

Peaty narrowly avoided exiting the competition last week after finding himself in the bottom two following the public vote, but he survived a dance-off with comedian Judi Love, who was eliminated.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a quickstep to Dolly Parton song 9 To 5 on Saturday.

Social media star Tilly Ramsay and partner Nikita Kuzmin will dance the tango to Kings & Queens by Ava Max, while Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will perform the notoriously tricky rumba to Shape Of My Heart by Sting.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will perform a Charleston to Don’t Bring Lulu by Dorothy Provine featuring Pinky and The Girls.

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, who received a perfect score of 40 on Saturday, will dance a samba to Cinema Italiano by Kate Hudson.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova will perform their couple’s choice to Classic by MKTO, while CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance a quickstep to What A Man Gotta Do by the Jonas Brothers.

McFly’s Tom Fletcher and partner Amy Dowden will dance a paso doble to Jaime Texidor track Amparito Roca.

Saturday’s show marks the halfway point of the current series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The programme continues on Saturday at 6.45pm on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier