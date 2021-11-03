Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bridgerton and Squid Game among nominees for Rose d’Or Awards

By Press Association
November 3 2021, 9.02am
Bridgerton is among the nominees for the 60th Rose d’Or Awards (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)
Bridgerton, Squid Game and Strictly Come Dancing are among the nominees for the 60th Rose d’Or Awards.

The annual ceremony recognises excellence in entertainment programming and TV presenter Sue Perkins will host the virtual ceremony later this month.

The shortlist, which organisers said was voted for by a jury of 150 broadcast executives and leading producers from across the international TV industry, included some of the biggest series of the last 12 months.

Squid Game
Squid Game, Netflix’s global hit series, has been nominated for a prestigious TV award (Netflix/PA)

Netflix’s massively popular period piece Bridgerton is up for the drama prize, alongside another of the streaming giant’s hits Squid Game.

HBO’s Mare Of Easttown – which starred Kate Winslet as a small town detective – is nominated in the same category alongside Aids drama It’s A Sin and Jimmy McGovern’s prison series Time.

Help, featuring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, is also up for the drama prize.

The comedy nominees include the BBC’s Famalam, Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and Motherland, another BBC show.

Strictly Come Dancing is up for the studio entertainment award alongside America’s Got Talent, A League Of Their Own and The Masked Singer UK.

The reality and factual entertainment nominees include Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, Love On The Spectrum and Married at First Sight.

The BBC’s medical drama Casualty is nominated in the soap or telenovela category.

Mark Rowland, chair of the judges for the Rose d’Or Awards, said: “Despite the very considerable production challenges faced during the pandemic, we’ve seen an amazing breadth of subjects and creative treatments – with production standards higher than ever. Congratulations to all the nominees on an amazing achievement.”

The Rose d’Or Awards will take place on November 29.

