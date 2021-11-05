Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halle Berry tells how she defied injury to keep working on new movie Bruised

By Press Association
November 5 2021, 11.48am
Graham Norton speaks to Halle Berry via video-link (Matt Crossick/PA)

Halle Berry has said the “fighter side” of her martial arts training took over when she broke two ribs on the set of the film Bruised.

The sports drama follows the Oscar-winning actress, 55, as a retired mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter called Jackie Justice, who makes her professional return while also dealing with complicated family issues.

It also marks her directorial debut.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show via video call from New York, Berry recalled keeping her injury secret until the end of filming because she did not want to jeopardise the project.

Host Graham Norton with Halle Berry and Paul Rudd (Matt Crossick/PA)

She said: “On day two of a five-day fight sequence I was kicked and broke two ribs.

“It threatened production so I made the decision not to tell anyone in case we were shut down.

“I carried on and I think the fighter side of my training took over. It was only when we finished that I told everyone, and I went to the hospital.”

Berry previously broke her ribs during filming for 2019 movie John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, but has said they were different ribs from her recent injury.

Berry makes her directorial debut in Bruised (Ian West/PA)

The actress, who won the best actress Oscar for 2001 drama, Monster’s Ball, both directs and stars in the film, but said she doubted whether she would attempt both roles again.

Asked if she will direct more films, she said: “I hope so, I loved it, but I doubt I will ever star in it and direct again – both jobs are large enough.

“I have been bitten by the directing bug and I have a lot of stories I’d love to tell.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm and is available on iPlayer.

