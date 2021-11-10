Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Engelbert Humperdinck cancels UK tour over health concerns

By Press Association
November 10 2021, 6.54pm
Engelbert Humperdinck (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Engelbert Humperdinck has cancelled his entire UK tour after falling ill.

The singer, 85, said he had contracted a viral bronchial infection and was receiving treatment.

He was due to perform in 14 cities in November finishing at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, the city in which he was raised.

He said in a statement: “I am so upset in having to relate to you that we have to cancel our UK tour.

“I have come down with a viral bronchial infection & am being treated for it now.

“This has never happened before and I so much wanted to see all of you in the 14 cities.

“We are going to reschedule the shows for early next year.

“Stay well and remember……I love you.”

In December, Humperdinck is due to perform two concerts in California, before visiting Florida in February and March 2022.

Born Arnold George Dorsey, he is known for his chart-topping love songs and striking stage name.

Over a career spanning seven decades, he has crooned his way around the world, attracting a devoted army of fans with ballads including Release Me and The Last Waltz.

Humperdinck’s wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19.

She had been suffering Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade.

He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to music and dedicated the honour to her.

