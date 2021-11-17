Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor raises more than £1m with 24-hour ‘danceathon’

By Press Association
November 17 2021, 10.24am Updated: November 17 2021, 11.08am
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has completed her 24-hour danceathon (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor has raised £1,009,317 for BBC Children In Need with a 24-hour “danceathon”.

The 42-year-old singer embarked on the challenge on Tuesday morning, inspired by the Kitchen Discos she hosted during lockdown, and finished on Wednesday with the song Dancing Queen by Abba.

Ellis-Bextor became tearful as she was reunited with her mother Janet Ellis, her husband, The Feeling bassist Richard Jones, and their five sons during the last half-hour.

The initial total was £803,384 but additional donations following the challenge raised it above £1 million.

Reacting to the total raised, she told Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2: “That’s phenomenal. Thank-you so much.

“This has been extraordinary. I always thought this would be an amazing privilege to have done.”

She closed the challenge with renditions of her hits Take Me Home and Murder On Yhe Dancefloor as her husband accompanied her on a Millennium Falcon-shaped bass guitar.

A message on her Twitter account said: “Sophie’s done it! After 24 hours of dancing, that’s an incredible total to finish on – and with the entire family too, in true Kitchen Disco style.

“Well done Sophie and thank you so much for all your support during a marathon.”

Ellis-Bextor was joined in person and by video link by celebrity guests including Gemma Collins, Rylan Clark, Beverley Knight and boy band JLS at the BBC Radio Theatre in London.

Famous names including Ed Sheeran, Rick Astley and Sir Elton John also sent messages of support during the 24 hours, as did Joe Wicks – who completed a 24-hour workout for Children In Need last year.

The challenge followed on from the Kitchen Discos the singer hosted during lockdown, when she encouraged people to sing and dance in their own kitchens as she livestreamed from home with her own family.

Since May last year, she has also hosted several Kitchen Disco shows on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Head of Radio 2 Helen Thomas said: “All of us at Radio 2 would like to say the hugest thank-you to Sophie Ellis-Bextor for agreeing to undertake and now completing an incredible 24 hours Kitchen Disco Danceathon.

“Thank-you to all the wonderful Radio 2 listeners who have donated and all those who joined at any point in the danceathon to support and motivate Sophie along the way.

“We are all in awe of her accomplishment.”