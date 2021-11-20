Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Miller on leaving Emmerdale to focus on his fiancee and son ahead of IAC

By Press Association
November 20 2021, 9.03pm
Danny Miller (ITV/PA)
Danny Miller (ITV/PA)

Danny Miller has said he left his long-standing role on Emmerdale ahead of joining I’m A Celebrity so he could focus on his fiancee and newborn son after the show.

The actor, who played Aaron Dingle on the ITV soap for 13 years, is engaged to Steph Jones and they welcomed their son Albert on October 25.

Miller, 30, also revealed he had been struggling with his mental health before he met his partner, but said he feels prepared to enter Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales after receiving cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) over the last few years.

He said: “I’ve always wanted to be a dad, and I’m now blessed with Albert and Steph and I’m in a position, when I was offered this show (I’m A Celebrity), to be able to try and see what else is out there and see where else my career path leads me.

“And if it doesn’t (lead anywhere), the money that the show gives you means that, if anything, I’ll just have the year off – me, Albert and Steph.

“And for the sake of sacrificing three weeks, he won’t remember but I certainly will. It was a decision that made me think, ‘well, I’m going to do it because of the security it will give us in the future’.”

The actor admitted he was “very emotional” about leaving the soap and confirmed he will not return after his time on I’m A Celebrity.

He added: “But it’s given me the opportunity to be able to do a show like this and I’ll forever be in Emmerdale’s debt and I’ll forever be thankful to them and grateful.

“I’m looking forward to showing the world Danny Miller and not Aaron Dingle and give a full of representation of who I am, I’m hoping.

“It’s a very nerve-racking time, a very emotional time for me, but I’m fully focused and ready to go.”

Miller also reflected on how his perception of himself has changed since meeting his partner, who he has known since his schools days, and becoming a father.

He said: “I think over the last few years, before I met Steph, I’ve always thought of myself as a bad person because I’ve been suffering in the past with situations with my own mental health and stuff.

“But I’m in the strongest position mentally that I have ever been, and that’s all thanks to Steph and now to Albert… now I know I’m a good person and I’m a good dad.”

The actor added that he feels “fully prepared” to go into the Welsh castle after learning how to deal with his mental health and anxiety through CBT training.

He added: “I’m nowhere near the person that I was three years ago. I feel very comfortable in my own skin and comfortable with who I am.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! launches Sunday at 9pm on ITV

