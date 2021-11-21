Dame Emma Thompson dances the night away during Adele’s special concert

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dame Emma Thompson was spotted dancing the night away while in the audience for Adele’s ITV special.

The acting star was among a host of famous faces who attended An Audience With Adele, which was recorded at the London Palladium earlier this month.

The musician performed songs from her new album, 30, as well as older tracks and took questions from famous fans.

Dame Emma Thompson is living her best life and I am here for it! 💃💃💃@Adele #AnAudienceWithAdele Watch An Audience with Adele RN on ITV and ITV Hub – https://t.co/2ZZI2RS0mI pic.twitter.com/3q8mug2Nif — ITV (@ITV) November 21, 2021

ITV posted a video to Twitter of the actress dancing in between comedian Michael McIntyre and her husband and fellow actor Greg Wise, who was a contestant on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The broadcaster wrote: “Dame Emma Thompson is living her best life and I am here for it!” @Adele

Dame Emma also had a one-to-one moment with the singer during the concert where she first asked her if she was wearing socks under her elegant black gown, to which Adele confirmed she was actually wearing tights but they were falling down.

The actress then asked: “When you were younger, was there someone who supported you or inspired you or protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to go on?”

The singer replied that her English teacher at her school Chestnut Grove in Balham.

Dame Emma then surprised Adele by inviting Ms McDonald on stage and the pair embraced and the singer became instantly emotional.

Actor Idris Elba, Years And Years star Olly Alexander, singer Boy George, rapper Stormzy and actress Emma Watson were also among the famous faces seated in the audience.