Alesha Dixon to film ITV show Walk The Line from home after Covid-19 contact

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 7.01pm
Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)
Alesha Dixon (Ian West/PA)

Alesha Dixon will film episodes of new talent show Walk The Line via video-link after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer, who is a judge on the ITV series, has tested negative for the virus but will tape her next two episodes from home as a precaution.

Walk The Line is music mogul Simon Cowell’s latest TV venture and features comedian Dawn French, Take That star Gary Barlow and musician Craig David alongside Dixon on the judging panel.

The Shooting Star Ball – London
Simon Cowell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It will be hosted by Maya Jama, whose TV credits include presenting the third season of BBC’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star and being a regular panellist on Celebrity Juice.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “Alesha Dixon has come into close contact with someone who has tested positive with Covid-19 and although she is currently testing negative, she will film the next two episodes of the show via video-link as a precautionary measure.”

The show will see soloists, duos, bands and choirs perform for the nation in front of the panel of judges, with a chance to win a prize of £500,000.

The top two performers of the evening will face a decision to either “cash out” and take a prize, or “walk the line” and play on.

If they play on and top the leaderboard, they will progress to the next show, facing a different cast of performers.

The longer the performers stay in the contest, the bigger the prize pot, and each night the reigning champion will be offered an even higher cash-out prize.

