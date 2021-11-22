Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ant and Dec take aim at Boris Johnson on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
November 22 2021, 10.09pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking at the CBI annual conference, where at one point he lost his place for almost 30 seconds (Owen Humphreys/PA)
I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have aimed a jibe at Boris Johnson.

The comedy duo mocked the Prime Minister’s speech to the Confederation of British Industry on Monday, during which he lost his place in his notes and asked the audience to “forgive me”.

Appearing live from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, McPartlin asked his co-host where they had bought a cake that featured in a recent challenge.

Donnelly flipped through sheets of paper for more than 10 seconds saying “Forgive me!” repeatedly until finding the correct page and exclaiming: “We got it in Poundland in Rhyl.”

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made fun of the Prime Minister’s speech (Ian West/PA)

It came after Mr Johnson delivered a keynote address to business leaders in an attempt to set out how pursuing green policies could help in the “moral mission” to “level up” the UK.

However, he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car.

Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, appeared on the 17th series of the show in 2017.

He was the fifth person to be eliminated from the show, finishing in seventh place.

