Ant and Dec take aim at Boris Johnson on I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have aimed a jibe at Boris Johnson.

The comedy duo mocked the Prime Minister’s speech to the Confederation of British Industry on Monday, during which he lost his place in his notes and asked the audience to “forgive me”.

Appearing live from Gwrych Castle in North Wales, McPartlin asked his co-host where they had bought a cake that featured in a recent challenge.

Donnelly flipped through sheets of paper for more than 10 seconds saying “Forgive me!” repeatedly until finding the correct page and exclaiming: “We got it in Poundland in Rhyl.”

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made fun of the Prime Minister’s speech (Ian West/PA)

It came after Mr Johnson delivered a keynote address to business leaders in an attempt to set out how pursuing green policies could help in the “moral mission” to “level up” the UK.

However, he lost his place in his notes, talked about a day trip to a Peppa Pig theme park and imitated a car.

Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley, appeared on the 17th series of the show in 2017.

He was the fifth person to be eliminated from the show, finishing in seventh place.