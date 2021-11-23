Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Journalist secures Costa Book Awards nomination for Robert Maxwell story

By Press Association
November 23 2021, 7.31pm
Monique Roffey was the winner of the 2020 Costa Book of the Year award (PA)
Journalist John Preston, who wrote A Very English Scandal which was adapted into the Bafta-winning drama series starring Hugh Grant, has been named on the Costa Book Awards shortlist.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the awards which are the only major prize open solely to authors living in the UK and Ireland and celebrate books in five categories – first novel, novel, biography, poetry and children’s book.

Preston is nominated in the biography category for Fall: The Mystery Of Robert Maxwell, a tale of the rise and scandalous fall of the media mogul turned MP.

The nomination comes at a time when Robert Maxwell’s daughter, British socialite Ghislaine, is standing trial in America charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls and women.

Previous work of the former arts editor of the Sunday Telegraph includes A Very English Scandal and The Dig which has been adapted into a film starring Lily James and Carey Mulligan.

Preston is joined by fellow journalists Ed Caesar, for his biography of British mountaineering legend Maurice Wilson who attempted to climb Everest alone, and Arifa Akbar, whose first book was a memoir following the death of his sister from tuberculosis.

Twenty authors have been nominated across the five categories, selected from a record 934 entries by a panel including writer Jessie Burton, filmmaker Xiaolu Guo, poet Rishi Dastidar and podcaster Manveen Rana.

The list features actress Kate Sawyer’s The Standing in the first novel category, the second novel The High House from short story writer Jessie Greengrass, the second collection from Zambian-born British poet Kayo Chingonyi called A Blood Condition, and debut author Helen Rutter with her children’s book The Boy Who Made Everyone Laugh.

Jill McDonald, CEO of Costa Coffee, said: “We are delighted to celebrate these 20 brilliant books as we mark a milestone 50th anniversary year for both Costa Coffee and the Costa Book Awards.

“My thanks to the judges for putting together such outstanding lists – there’s so much here for readers to explore, enjoy, recommend and share – and my congratulations to all of this year’s shortlisted authors.”

Winners in the five categories, who each receive £5,000, will be announced on January 4 2022.

The overall winner of the 2021 Costa Book of the Year will receive £30,000 and will be announced at a ceremony on February 1 2021.

The Mermaid Of Black Conch by Trinidadian-born British writer Monique Roffey was named Book of the Year in 2020.

