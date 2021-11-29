Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Adele’s record-breaking album 30 on course for second week at top of the charts

By Press Association
November 29 2021, 6.37pm
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)
Adele (Simon Emmett/Columbia Records/PA)

Adele looks set to secure a second week at number one in the UK albums chart with her new record 30.

Last week, the singer chalked up the fastest-selling album of 2021 in the first week of its release, according to the Official UK Charts.

It also achieved the highest first week sales for a female album in the UK since her third record, titled 25, in 2015.

The 33-year-old singer’s fourth album holds off competition from Westlife’s new album Wild Dreams, which is on track to enter the charts at number two, which would make it their 14th top 10 album.

Ed Sheeran’s Equals, which previously claimed the top spot, is set to drop one place this week to third position.

Former Take That frontman Gary Barlow is also on course to land his fifth top 10 collection in this Friday’s charts with his new Christmas record The Dream of Christmas, as it currently sits at number four.

Abba’s latest record Voyage is set to drop back two places to the fifth spot, while Rod Stewart’s The Tears Of Hercules is on track to rebound seven positions to claim the sixth spot.

Michael Buble’s festive album, titled Christmas and released in 2011, is also on course to climb to number seven in the charts as the festive season grows closer.

The Beatles’ final record, Let It Be, could rise 33 places to re-enter the top 40 at number 30, thanks to the release of Peter Jackson’s Disney+ documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, about the making of the album.