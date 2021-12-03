Children in Need to release first Christmas single with TV favourites

An error occurred. Please try again.

Children In Need will release its first official Christmas single with TV favourites Andy And The Odd Socks.

The stars of popular CBBC show Andy And The Band have produced a festive double A-side record which features a cover of Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone and a new original song titled We’re All Together (At Christmas Time).

All the money raised from the single, which is out on Friday, will go to the children’s charity.

We had a very special visitor come to see us recently……with a very special request! Yes. We are releasing a very special Christmas single for BBC Children in Need…and we have 2 days to make it! December 3rd here we come. #AndyandTheOddsocks @cbbc @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/JXeWV7yXLW — Andy & the Odd Socks (@andyoddsock) December 1, 2021

Shakin’ Stevens makes a cameo appearance during the video along with Children In Need mascot Pudsey.

The Welsh singer gave his blessing to the Odd Socks to release their version of his festive hit and sent a message saying: “Wishing you good luck on raising money for Children In Need, a most worthwhile charity.”

Andy And The Band sees the team solve odd jobs and perform music, and they have already released numerous singles and two albums.

Andy Day of the Odd Socks said: “We’ve always admired the wonderful work of BBC Children In Need, so it’s such an honour for me and the Odd Socks to be able to do our bit by releasing a special Christmas single to raise money for the 2021 appeal.

“Naturally, having worked with children for such a long time at BBC Children’s, it’s a charity that is very close to my heart, and we hope that everyone will enjoy our version of Merry Christmas Everyone, which is definitely one of our all-time favourite festive songs.”

We’ll be settling down to watch our friend Pudsey on CiN tonight. They do so many amazing things to raise money and I can’t wait to see the incredible challenges they do this year.#oddsocks #childreninneed #pudsey pic.twitter.com/pAYQqcXTS1 — Andy & the Odd Socks (@andyoddsock) November 19, 2021

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children In Need, said: “We’re delighted that Andy And The Odd Socks are going to be releasing our first ever official Christmas single.

“BBC Children In Need funds local projects and charities 365 days of the year, and the money raised from the Christmas single will go on to benefit children and young people all across the UK.”

Children In Need raised more than £39 million after its annual fundraising show last month.

The 41st year of the appeal show featured stars including pop group Abba, actor Stephen Fry, Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Olympian gymnast Max Whitlock and broadcaster Clare Balding.

Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars also provided musical entertainment.