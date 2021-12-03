Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children in Need to release first Christmas single with TV favourites

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 12.04am Updated: December 3 2021, 2.32pm
(Children in Need/PA)
Children In Need will release its first official Christmas single with TV favourites Andy And The Odd Socks.

The stars of popular CBBC show Andy And The Band have produced a festive double A-side record which features a cover of Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone and a new original song titled We’re All Together (At Christmas Time).

All the money raised from the single, which is out on Friday, will go to the children’s charity.

Shakin’ Stevens makes a cameo appearance during the video along with Children In Need mascot Pudsey.

The Welsh singer gave his blessing to the Odd Socks to release their version of his festive hit and sent a message saying: “Wishing you good luck on raising money for Children In Need, a most worthwhile charity.”

Andy And The Band sees the team solve odd jobs and perform music, and they have already released numerous singles and two albums.

Andy Day of the Odd Socks said: “We’ve always admired the wonderful work of BBC Children In Need, so it’s such an honour for me and the Odd Socks to be able to do our bit by releasing a special Christmas single to raise money for the 2021 appeal.

“Naturally, having worked with children for such a long time at BBC Children’s, it’s a charity that is very close to my heart, and we hope that everyone will enjoy our version of Merry Christmas Everyone, which is definitely one of our all-time favourite festive songs.”

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children In Need, said: “We’re delighted that Andy And The Odd Socks are going to be releasing our first ever official Christmas single.

“BBC Children In Need funds local projects and charities 365 days of the year, and the money raised from the Christmas single will go on to benefit children and young people all across the UK.”

Children In Need raised more than £39 million after its annual fundraising show last month.

The 41st year of the appeal show featured stars including pop group Abba, actor Stephen Fry, Strictly professional dancer Oti Mabuse, Olympian gymnast Max Whitlock and broadcaster Clare Balding.

Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars also provided musical entertainment.