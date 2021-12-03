Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria voices support for actor following ABC interview

By Press Association
December 3 2021, 10.13pm
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (PA)

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has shared a tribute to the actor after he took part in his first interview since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The Hollywood actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when a gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western film Rust in New Mexico.

Hilaria, 37, posted a photo from their wedding day on Instagram accompanied by a lengthy message.

Hilaria appeared to address media interest in the shooting, adding: “You know yourself and wanted to speak. I am proud of you. We become scared and crumble as some speak about us, for us, gossip, conspiracies, ALL OF THE DAMN OPINIONS. Everything gets twisted and turned, torn apart, picked at, even invented.

“I lost my voice in this giant cyclone of modern day media, social and “news”. I stopped speaking because of fear. You always encourage me to speak, use my voice, stay true. You were right and continue to inspire me.”

She said they honoured Hutchins and her family, adding: “To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again.

“My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love—until the very end.”

Baldwin replied to her message, writing: “I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I’m the luckiest guy on Earth.”

In his first interview since her death in October, Baldwin this week told Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos he dreams about the incident “constantly”, adding: “I couldn’t give a shit about my career anymore.”

Stephanopoulos then asked Baldwin “is it over?”, to which he replied: “It could be.”

In the exclusive interview, which aired on ABC in the US on Thursday night, Baldwin said he cocked the gun that killed Hutchins but “didn’t pull the trigger”.

