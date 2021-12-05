Little Simz and Ghetts among winners at 2021 Mobo Awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

Little Simz and Ghetts have won their first Mobo awards after being named best male and female act respectively at the 24th annual ceremony.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate black music and culture, were streamed on YouTube and hosted by Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock and comedian Munya Chawawa.

After 11 Mobo nominations since 2014, Little Simz scooped her first win, rounding off a successful year for her album Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert.

Little Simz has won Best Female Act (Ian West/PA)

Ghetts, who performed at the ceremony, won his first Mobo after Conflict Of Interest peaked at number two in the UK albums chart in March.

Dave won album of the year, having been the most nominated artist at this year’s event, held in Coventry, accumulating five nominations in total.

The 23-year-old took home the prize for We’re All Alone In This Together, his second consecutive number one album. He had won best newcomer at the 2017 awards.

London rapper Central Cee was also a big winner, being named best newcomer and taking the new category of best drill act.

He saw off competition from Headie One, Tion Wayne and Digga D after his debut mixtape Wild West saw him shoot to number two in the UK charts.

Ghetts won his first Mobo award for best male act (PA)

The ceremony featured performances from Pa Salieu, Stefflon Don and Ms Banks, Bree Runway, Potter Payper, Tems, NSG and Enny.

Chunkz, who hosted the awards last year with Maya Jama, and his comedy partner Yung Filly won the public vote for best media personality.

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions won song of the year for Body, which featured Bugzy Malone, while Nigerian star Wizkid bagged best international act and best African music act.

Bafta-winning actor Micheal Ward was awarded the best performance in a TV show or film gong for his portrayal of Franklyn in Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

World heavyweight champion boxer Frank Bruno was honoured with the Mobo Inspiration Award, having battled racism and mental health stigma during his career.

All the winners at the Mobo Awards 2021:

– Album of the year – Dave We’re All Alone In This Together

– Best male act – Ghetts

– Best female act – Little Simz

– Best newcomer – Central Cee

– Song of the year – Tion Wayne and Russ Millions featuring Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1, Fivio Foreign and ZT – Body

– Video of the year – Lagga – M1llionz

– Best grime act – Skepta

– Best R&B/soul act – Cleo Sol

– Best hip hop act – D Block Europe

– Best drill act – Central Cee

– Best international act – WizKid

– Best performance in a TV show/film – Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

– Best media personality – Chunkz and Yung Filly

– Best gospel act – Guvna B

– Best African act – Wizkid

– Best reggae act – Shenseea

– Best jazz act – Sons Of Kemet

– Best producer – JAE5