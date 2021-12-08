Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beauty And The Beast cast revealed

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 1.51pm
Stage door sign (PA)
Stage door sign (PA)

Former Line Of Duty actress Andrea Crewe will star in The Duke Theatres production of Beauty And The Beast.

The Dukes in Lancaster have announced the full cast for their adaptation of the beloved fairy tale, as part of the theatre’s 50th anniversary celebrations, with the show running from December 9 to 31.

As Lancashire’s only producing theatre, The Dukes has welcomed the likes of Dame Harriet Walter, Gloria Grahame, Andy Serkis and most recently, Sir Ian McKellen.

The cast of Beauty And the Beast include Tarek Slater as Beast, Radio presenter Declan Wilson as Lionel and the role of Mum will be played by Crewe – who has starred in the BBC’s Line Of Duty, Doctors and Waterloo Road.

Ida Regan will be making her professional theatrical debut in the role of Bella after graduating from Manchester School of Theatre in 2020.

Lisa Howard, who is the Gardener in the production, returns to The Dukes after previously appearing in their productions of Grimm Tales, Pinocchio, Jason And The Argonauts, Robin Hood and Ladies That Bus.

Co-writer of the production Sarah Punshon previously collaborated on The Dukes’ highly acclaimed production of Cinderella: A Fairytale and Sleeping Beauty.

The Dukes’ chief executive Karen O’Neill said: “It is so wonderful to be celebrating the Dukes’ 50th Birthday.

“This is a milestone year for the Dukes and we are so pleased to be sharing it with our team, volunteers, audiences, artists and community.

“The Dukes has been at the heart of Lancaster since 1971 as both a theatre and independent cinema and has achieved so much since then.

“We are so proud of the Dukes’ legacy and thank everyone who has been part of the journey so far. Here’s to the next 50 years!”

Since opening their doors in 1971, The Dukes has been committed to placing arts and culture at the heart of the Lancashire and Lancaster City region.

In 2016, The Dukes won the UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People. The theatre won the NW Cultural Education Award in 2017 and a year later they scooped the NW Creative Careers Champion Award.

