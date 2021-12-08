Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy clash over chores on I’m A Celebrity

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.21pm
Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy have been on cleaning duties in the camp (ITV)
Adam Woodyatt and Naughty Boy have been on cleaning duties in the camp (ITV)

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt and music producer Naughty Boy have clashed over their chores in the I’m A Celebrity campsite.

The pair were put on cleaning duty during the latest reshuffle, which saw TV presenter Louise Minchin made the new leader of the Welsh camp, a role previously held by former French footballer David Ginola.

However, Woodyatt quickly became upset over Naughty Boy’s tendency to sleep in.

He told the other contestants: “I got up this morning. I think I was first one up. I’m on cleaning duty. I share with Naughty, except he was in bed. I just cracked on and did everything except the privy.

“Seriously, Naughty’s going to wake up and there’s going to be nothing for him to do. He might as well stay in bed all day. Oh, he is…”

But speaking in the Telegraph, the actor admitted the challenging environment of Gwrych Castle had made him more sensitive.

“Being in here – it does magnify things,” he said.

“It does affect your reactions to things and simple tasks. Especially when the person you’re supposed to be doing them with is in bed.”

When Naughty Boy woke up, Woodyatt sarcastically quipped: “Afternoon!”

Explaining he had not slept well because his bed was close to the toilet door, the music producer said: “It’s not the end of the world, Adam.”

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!
David Ginola was downcast after missing out on a chance to read a letter from his family (ITV)

The pair later settled their differences and apologised.

Woodyatt said: “I cracked on and did all the chores without giving you a chance. I’m very much a do-er and I think you’re very much a sleeper.”

Naughty Boy replied: “Not really. I didn’t have a good sleep. I don’t know if you were listening to me. I didn’t sleep well, that’s why I was up late.

“It’s not necessarily about you doing the chores, you like doing chores, you made me feel bad about not doing them.”

The pair bumped fists and agreed to work together in the future.

The episode also saw Ginola miss another chance to read a letter from his girlfriend and three-year-old daughter.

The celebrities failed to correctly guess how many stars they had won in total during a Ye Olde Shoppe challenge, meaning letters from their loved ones were withheld.

A downcast Ginola said in the Telegraph: “Once again I don’t have my letter. That letter from my girlfriend would have boosted me a lot.”

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller and Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson took part in a Christmas-themed challenge, Santa’s Grotty Grotto, which saw them rummaging around in sacks of rotten vegetables and fermented eggnog before decorating a tree and drinking fish-eye shots.

They earned seven out of a possible eight stars for camp, winning partridge for dinner.

Wednesday’s episode also saw a fourth celebrity voted off the show.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

More from The Courier