LadBaby tipped for chart record as duo take early lead for Christmas number one

By Press Association
December 19 2021, 7.01pm
Mark (right) and Roxanne Hoyle with Ed Sheeran singing their track Sausage Rolls For Everyone (LadBaby/PA)
LadBaby has taken an early lead in the race for Christmas number one as single Sausage Rolls For Everyone is on course to top the charts.

It would mark a fourth consecutive festive best seller for the novelty act.

Sausage Rolls For Everyone, featuring Ed Sheeran and Elton John, is a sausage roll-themed charity rework of Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own new festive track Merry Christmas, in aid of The Trussell Trust food banks.

It is currently the most downloaded track of the week and would give LadBaby – also known as YouTube couple Mark and Roxanne Hoyle –  a new chart record as the first act ever to achieve four consecutive Christmas number ones.

Their previous chart-toppers We Built This City, I Love Sausage Rolls and Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ mean they currently tie with The Beatles and Spice Girls with three each.

Sheeran and Sir Elton are hot on their heels with the original version of Merry Christmas, which is currently at number two, having already spent two weeks at the top of the charts.

Festive classics are dominating the charts this week, with Wham’s Last Christmas at number three and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You at four.

At number five in the midweek update is is punk band The K**ts with their controversial protest song Boris Johnson Is Still A F***ing C**t.

Meanwhile George Ezra’s Come On Home For Christmas, The Pogues’ classic Fairytale of New York featuring Kirsty MacColl and Shakin’ Stevens’ Merry Christmas Everyone are all set to take places in the top ten.

